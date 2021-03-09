Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – The internet has erupted after a video of brainwashed church members praying while armed with all manner of weapons emerged online.

According to reports, they were instructed by their pastor to come to the ‘prophetic ‘church service armed with different weapons to attack demons and teach Satan a lesson.

While some of the members were armed with brooms, sticks, and machetes to destroy the devil and his cohorts, the leader of the chaotic prayer session was armed with a gun.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST