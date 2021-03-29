Monday, 29 March 2021 – A motorbike rider is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a tragic accident along a busy highway, which was caused by a reckless female motorist.

A video shared online shows the rider rolling on the ground several times after he was hit from behind by the female motorist, who was allegedly texting while driving.

Luckily, he escaped the chilling accident with just minor injuries since he was wearing protective gear.

It’s even sickening to see the shameless woman just smiling yet she almost claimed the life of an innocent Kenyan.

Nyakundi shared the video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Sad. Kenya roads are made difficult when you have such drivers texting and driving at the same time. She should be arrested”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST