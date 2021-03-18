Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined other Kenyan leaders in eulogizing fallen Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli who died of heart complications on Wednesday.

Ruto, in his message, described Magufuli as a decisive, fearless, and visionary leader.

The DP said the late Magufuli easily broke with any orthodoxies in his government and management that he considered unimaginative, inefficient, mediocre, or corrupt.

“I have learned with great sadness about the passing on of his Excellency President John Pombe Magufuli … He signaled the commitments of his leadership through highly visible personal interventions,” he said.

Ruto said the late president was a strong proponent in the world and a pioneer indeed of solving African problems with African solutions.

“At the same time, the late president was a robust patriot who propagated a model of national pride that was difficult to ignore,” he said.

The DP said Magufuli leaves behind a proud legacy of a responsive public service in touch with the people’s needs and dedicated to providing efficient solutions to national problems.

“He bequeathed Tanzania with historic firsts in the promotion of women’s leadership and decision making,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST