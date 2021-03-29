Monday, March 29, 2021 – The world is currently mourning the untimely death of former United States President Barack Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah, 99, died at Jaramogi Hospital in Kisumu County on Monday after being admitted there for some days.

Immediately after her death, there were romours that the Obama family’s matriarch had succumbed to Covid-19.

But the family has clarified that Mama Sarah did not die of Covid-19.

The family said Mama Sarah Obama died of diabetes since she had been battling the disease for two years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in eulogising Mama Sarah Obama terming her as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly missed.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” Uhuru said.

On his part, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said the country had lost a matriarch who lived ahead of her time noting that “she single-handedly kept the family going long after the husband departed.”

“In between, she became a symbol of the Resilience and Confidence of the African woman with a unique capacity to face the challenges of life,” Odinga said.

