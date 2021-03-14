Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Seasoned TV journalist, Makori Ongechi, was reportedly fired from Royal Media Services for receiving brown envelopes.

According to the letter of termination doing rounds on social media, the well-known education reporter was accused of soliciting a bribe from West Pokot Governor.

He is also accused of extorting money from a primary school principal in Machakos County over claims that students were being served rotten food.

His bosses at Royal Media Services allegedly conducted investigations and found him guilty of violating company policies.

Ongechi was fired on his birthday eve.

He reported to work as usual on Thursday, only to find a termination letter on his desk.

Here’s the alleged letter.

