Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Going by Samidoh’s latest apology that has caused a lot of reactions on social media, his immature mistress, Karen Nyamu, might have recorded him secretly with the intention of destroying his marriage.

Over the weekend, Karen posted videos of Samidoh in her bedroom singing lullaby to their son while dressed in a short and a vest.

Netizens couldn’t understand how a mistress can pull such a reckless stunt on social media.

They asked endless questions whether Samidoh had given Karen Nyamu permission to post the controversial videos that left his wife Edith embarrassed.

It now emerges that Karen posted the videos without Samidoh’s knowledge.

While issuing an apology on his Facebook page, the Mugithi star said that he doesn’t understand Karen’s motive for posting the videos.

“I am perturbed by the motive and timing of these past videos that have led to the unnecessary trolling of the child and my wife, I have never left my wife of 11 years for another woman,” he wrote.

