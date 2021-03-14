Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s personal physician, Dr. Oluoch Olunya, has given insights as to why the ODM leader went public with his Covid-19 test results after being admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking during an interview, Olunya noted that Raila gained courage from international leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump, who both had their test results made public.

“He ordered that his results be made public and be accompanied with a personal statement to Kenyans that Covid-19 is real and they need to listen to what the government is saying,” Dr. Olunya stated.

Olunya’s sentiments were echoed by Raila’s Spokesman, Dennis Onyango, who stated that the ODM leader’s decision to go public with his Covid-19 test results has helped and should be emulated by all leaders.

So far, Raila is responding well to medication and needs a lot of rest. He is said to have been discharged from the hospital to finish his 14-day quarantine at home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST