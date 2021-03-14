Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has intensified his political campaigns ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Gideon Moi is alleged to be the preferred candidate by the so-called ‘System’.

To endear himself to the youths, he has hired a group of hot slay queens who call themselves ‘Daughters of Gideon Moi’.

The beautiful ladies, who are in their early twenties, have been accompanying him to political rallies to drum up support for his Presidency.

He is copying the strategy that Jubilee used in 2013 and 2017 to woo youthful voters.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST