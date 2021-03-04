Thursday, March 4, 2021 – A video has emerged of Lang’ata MP, Nixon Korir, being chased like a rabid dog for trying to bribe supporters during the London Ward by-election on Thursday.

In the video, Korir, who is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, is seen being chased away by voters as he tried to bribe them.

Nixon becomes the fifth Tanga Tanga legislator to be arrested for bribing voters.

Oscar Sudi(Kapseret), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, and Didmus Barasa(Kimilili ) are already in police custody for trying to bribe Kabuchai and Matungu voters.

Here is the video of Nixon Korir being chased by Nakuru residents on Thursday

The Kenyan DAILY POST