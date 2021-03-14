Sunday, March 14, 2021 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga keeping fit after he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday.

Raila had been hospitalised at the hospital since Tuesday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a video clip on Sunday morning, Raila Odinga was seen jogging at his Karen home while wearing a mask.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) boss was in high spirits and declared that he is now fit but he will isolate himself for 14 days as he was advised by his doctors.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga exercising at his Karen home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST