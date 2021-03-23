Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – A video has emerged of late Tanzania President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli prophesying his death like late US rapper Tupac Shakur.

In the emotional video, Magufuli, who will be laid to rest at his Chato home on Thursday, disclosed that he had many enemies who wanted him dead.

The former Chama Cha Mapinduzi party leader opened up on his brush with death after being poisoned by ‘jealous’ ministers who served under the late President Benjamin Mkapa.

Magufuli, who is credited for the meteoric rise of Tanzania in terms of development, said after receiving praises for his excellent performance, some high-ranking officials began to plot his downfall.

“I started seeing signs that some high-ranking government ministers started hating me. I was poisoned in Dodoma and almost lost my life. But due to God’s grace, I escaped death. I even thought of resigning but Mkapa advised me to continue working,” Magufuli stated.

Magufuli died on Wednesday, March 17, from heart-related complications, which he had been battling for years.

Here is the video of Magufuli prophesying his death.

