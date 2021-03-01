Monday, March 1, 2021 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is still enjoying life with his 50-year-old wife, Esther Nthenya.

Esther and Guardian met last year in February through Classic FM’s presenter, Maina Kageni, and fell in love despite their age difference of 19 years.

The fast-rising gospel singer, who was once a street boy, documents his marriage life with Esther on social media and if the photos and videos that they post on social media are anything to go by, they are having a happy marriage.

Esther, despite being 50 years old, has a banging body like that of an 18-year-old slay queen.

In this video, she is seen unleashing some hot moves while in the company of her husband.

Just look at that body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST