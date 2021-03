Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Contestants participating in Eric Omondi’s Wife Material Season 2 spent the night in a cell after they were arrested following a fierce club fight.

The ratchet ladies, who were fighting for Eric Omondi’s attention after getting drunk, confronted each other with kicks and blows at Blend Lounge along Mombasa Road, where he was celebrating his birthday.

Omondi has shared a video bailing them out after they spent the night in a cell.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST