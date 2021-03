Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – When Mashirima Kapombe is reading news or hosting guests for interviews, she always puts a serious face.

But away from the screens, she is an easy-going lady.

The sassy presenter loves Kenyan music, especially Gengetone, and when she finds time, she busts some moves in the studio.

In this video that has excited fans, the beautiful Swahili anchor who gives Kenyan men sleepless nights is seen dancing to one of Mejja’s latest songs.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST