Friday, 05 March 2021 – Ugly scenes were witnessed in one of the polling stations in Kabuchai after Mt Elgon Member of Parliament, Fred Kapondi, who is aligned to Deputy President’s Tanga Tanga faction, threatened to shoot Ford Kenya aspirant Majimbo Kalasinga.

A video shared by blogger Mutai shows the rogue MP cocking his gun and taking positions before he was restrained by police officers who were manning the polling station.

Chaos erupted in most of the polling stations in Kabuchai as MPs allied to Deputy President Ruto and UDA supporters engaged police in running battles.

Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga was declared the winner in the Kabuchai Parliamentary by-election after he garnered 19,274 votes (56 percent) against Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kakai who came second with 6,455 votes.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST