Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Veteran music producer and businessman, Ted Josiah, has revealed that he is not planning to marry again after his wife Regina died in 2017.

According to the renowned producer, due to his daughter’s strong personality, he prefers being a single sad until she’s old enough to understand the role and value of his partner.

“Why it’s hard for me to remarry. I’ve had a lot of questions about this issue and let me put it out clear. Raising a girl with a very strong character personality means she’s got to be comfortable that the person in my life is not here to break her but to build her up,” he wrote.

“Am building the dreams of a great lady who passed away with the wish that her legacy would live on. She is the “KA” In Jo-Ka-Jok (Josiah-Katar-Josiah). How many women would marry a man busy building an empire for his daughter to inherit from her late mother?” he added.

Ted further said that it’s hard to find real love these days and that’s why he prefers being single since most women are just after material things.

“The dating game nowadays is full of men/ women ready to have a fling for a moment and a good time. But no one is ready to roll up their sleeves and say “am here for it all, the good times and the bad times, the highs and lows” in-fact when you hit a low patch even your friends and employees start to look at you like a person with leprosy thinking that money is forever flowing not knowing that life is a journey of ups and downs.

Don’t get me wrong, love and finding a soulmate is an extremely beautiful thing. But it gets to a point in life where she isn’t coming to build with you” he further added.

Ted Josiah’s wife died in 2017 after a short illness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST