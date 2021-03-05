Friday, 05 March 2021 – Faded socialite, Vera Sidika, has revealed that her perspective concerning marriage changed when she fell in love with singer Brown Mauzo.

While interacting with her fans during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Vera said that when she was active in the streets, she had vowed that she will never get married.

Her main focus was to chase money and live a lavish life without submitting to any man.

Back then, she would travel across the globe to offer high-end services’ to sponsors.

However, when she got married to Brown Mauzo last year, she realized that marriage is the best thing in life if you fall in love with the right partner.

Vera disclosed that she is having the best moments of her life after leaving the streets to become someone’s wife.

“How is it to be married”? A fan asked during a question-and-answer session with her fans and she responded saying, “I used to be the type that said I will never get married. It just wasn’t for me. But when I met bae it was so different.

“We are best of friends. Never thought marriage would feel so effortless. With the right person of course, ” she responded.

