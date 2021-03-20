Saturday, March 20, 2021 – City socialite, Vera Sidika, has left haters scratching their heads after she posted a receipt to prove that she doesn’t buy fake designer items like her fellow celebrities.

Vera had posted a photo of her Louis Vuitton bag which some people called fake and cheap, prompting her to produce a receipt to silence them.

The renowned socialite claims that she bought the pricey bag at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills.

Vera put it clear that she doesn’t rock fake designers and whenever you see her with a designer item, just know it’s authentic.

“If you see me with any designer items, it’s authentic. I never do fakes. So whether Gucci, LV, Prada, they are all from their actual physical stores. So please don’t ask where I got it from,” she wrote.

