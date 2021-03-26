Friday, March 26, 2021 – City socialite, Vera Sidika, was forced to share a video on social media to dispel rumours that she is pregnant.

The 31-year-old socialite confessed that she had added too much weight and that’s why some people think she is expectant.

Vera informed her fans that when she falls pregnant, she will announce the good news to the public.

“When they say stay at home this what they mean: keep feeding & grow so fat that people will assume you’re pregnant. I’m not pregnant sweethearts. The day I’ll be, I’ll be the first one to announce. I’ll post pics everyday y’all will get tired of me. Happy marriage weight caught up with me “ she captioned the video.

