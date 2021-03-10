Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – Vera Sidika had a harsh response to a fan who wanted to know when she will give birth.

The lady fan confronted Vera with the question after she shared a video of a dad goofing around with his son.

Most of Vera Sidika’s age mates have kids but she seems not to be in a hurry despite her biological clock ticking.

The ruthless fan, who can’t mind her business, implied that Vera is busy using family planning while her agemates are getting kids.

“We utazaa lini? Kazi ni kukunywa family planning,” the fan posed the question to the 31-year-old socialite, who almost went berserk after she touched her raw nerves with the sensitive question.

This is how Vera responded.

