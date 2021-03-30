Tuesday, 30 March 2021 -Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the main suspect in the gruesome murder of Velvine Nungari, has been released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichochi denied the prosecution’s application to continue holding him for 30 more days and directed that the suspect should be reporting at Kiamumbi police station every Thursday of the week.

On the fateful day that Velvine was brutally assaulted and left for dead in a hotel room, she had gone for a date with Kinyua.

Kinyua had picked Velvine at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West restaurant in Kahawa West for some drinks.

After some time, they moved to another restaurant (Kijito) along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked themselves into a room.

Officers from Kiamumbi Police Station gathered that the two had been captured on CCTV cameras at the restaurant’s reception, collecting the key to their room at around 9 pm.

A bar attendant whose statement was recorded stated that the victim ushered out the suspect at around 10.30 pm, an hour and a half after the two booked the room.

Kinyua allegedly told the barman that he had left Velvine in the unlocked room to rest as she was exhausted and that he couldn’t spend the night out since he was married.

Kinyua, a salesman who trades in assorted spare parts, then drove away to his home, taking Velvine’s mobile phone along.

The following day in the afternoon (Feb 24), Velvine had called a female friend from the hotel requesting her to go along with another person to help her get to a hospital.

Velvine’s friends took her to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in a cab, before proceeding to report the incident to the police.

She died while receiving treatment.

The case will be mentioned on April 29, 2021, for further directions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST