Thursday, 25 March 2021 – Popular relationship expert and life coach, Benjamin Zulu, has advised men to avoid ladies who are below the age of 25.

Speaking in an interview, Zulu said that ladies who are below 25 have not matured and don’t add value to a man.

According to Zulu, any man who loves his sanity should avoid University girls like a plague.

“I want to warn men to leave University students alone. Don’t date university girls. They are not yet 25 and their brain and personality solidifies at 25. You don’t know who you are dealing with if she’s 23. First, she is very unstable, she gets overwhelmed easily, she gets excited easily. 24 and below, leave those girls alone. If you love your sanity, leave those girls alone,” he said.

