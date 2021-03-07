Sunday, 07 March 2021 – Didmus Barasa’s publicity stunt backfired after Kenyans on Twitter trolled him for posting shoddy projects to gain political mileage.

The vocal MP shared photos of a culvert that he referred to as a bridge, facing a backlash from Kenyans.

“Residents of Chebukwabi and it’s environs in Kibingei Ward are reprieved after we completed the construction of Khwiroro bridge that connects chebukwabi and kimilili town.The bridge will hasten faster and smooth movement of goods and services within the area,” he posted on Twitter.

See how KOT reacted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST