Monday, March 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has surprised his diehard supporters, among them Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe.

This is after he blocked their spirited effort to kick out Deputy President William Ruto as the Jubilee deputy party leader.

Details of Uhuru’s surprise move emerged as the National Management Committee – the second most powerful organ with sweeping powers -convenes today to review their decision.

The NMC is expected to rescind its earlier decision to have Ruto ejected as the deputy party leader of the ruling Jubilee party.

The NMC had last week announced that it had recommended for the removal of Ruto as the party’s second in command awaiting ratification by the National Executive Committee this week.

However, the NMC is today expected to drop Ruto’s ouster from its proposed agenda for the NEC meeting following the President’s intervention.

“The president flatly rejected the proposal as was recommended by the NMC.”

“That is why the NMC is meeting to reconsider its recommendation,” said a senior Jubilee official who sought anonymity.

There are reports that the President was not keen on Ruto being stripped of his powers as the Jubilee second in command, handing the DP a political lifeline in the ruling party although he has technically walked out.

The DP’s removal could have also faced legal challenges as the Jubilee Constitution provides that as long as he is the deputy president, he automatically assumes the role of the party second in command.

Murathe and Tuju have been adamant about removing Ruto as Jubilee Deputy Party leader but their efforts have ended up in smoke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST