Monday, March 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly in shock after his own Jubilee allies disagreed with him on the decision to oust Deputy President William Ruto from the Jubilee Party.

According to reports, Uhuru’s allies have joined Ruto’s allies in protesting the move to drop the DP as Jubilee Party deputy leader.

While those close to Uhuru have insisted that the DP should be removed with immediate effect as campaigns for the upcoming 2022 General Elections heat up, those supporting Ruto reckon that the Head of State should wait it out and use the ejection card as leverage in future political battles.

Speaking to the publication, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed that a meeting had been convened by the National Management Committee to iron out the issue.

“We have a National Management Committee meeting tomorrow but I can neither confirm nor deny if that (ouster) would be on the agenda.”

“I cannot talk of an agenda before it is adopted by the meeting,” stated Tuju.

The meeting is expected to precede that of the National Executive Council (NEC) which is slated to take place later on.

