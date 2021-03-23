Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru is dead.

According to family members, Waweru, who was among those persecuting Deputy President William Ruto in the Jubilee party, died of COVID-19 related complications.

Waweru was a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta and when Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, was hospitalized after being involved in a grisly accident in February last year, Waweru took charge of the ruling party until he recovered.

Waweru is also a close friend of Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe.

Waweru also served as Principal Secretary in charge of sports and also a former Provincial commissioner in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

Kenya is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus and health experts have warned of the worst if Kenyans fail to observe Ministry of Health guidelines of wearing a mask, sanitizing, and keeping social distance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST