Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Former Murang’a County Senator, Kembi Gitura, has been appointed to another senior position in the government, months after he was adversely mentioned in the Sh 1 billion scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Gitura, who was the board chairman at KEMSA, has been appointed chairman of the board of Communications Authority of Kenya.

During his tenure at KEMSA, the former lawmaker oversaw mass looting of public money equivalent to Sh 7.4 billion.

Kembi Gitura, through his company, Absa Chemicals Limited, was involved in shady deals with KEMSA which saw the taxpayers lose billions of shillings.

Luckily, Gitura is off the hook in the scandal since he was working with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close buddies led by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe and Business magnate, Paul Ngatia.

Murathe received a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while Ngatia, through Mega scope Limited, received a Sh 3 billion tender to supply PPES at KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST