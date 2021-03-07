Sunday, 07 March 2021 – State House Deputy Director for Branding and Events, Thomas Kwakwa, who is popularly known as Big Ted, has dedicated a sweet birthday message to his fiancé, Sheila.

Ted, a very close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, proposed to Sheila last year at Movenpick hotel in Parklands.

Before he met Sheila, he was married to another lady called Sophie.

Ted divorced Sophie due to frequent domestic wrangles.

His fiancé is turning a year older and just like what any romantic man would do, he took to social media and dedicated sweet words to her that left ladies jealous.

Ted turned poetic as he assured his fiancé that he will forever love her and promised to give her the best birthday gift because she deserves it.

“To THE ONE

H A P P Y BIRTHDAY

what makes you happy,

makes me happy too..

What makes you sad

Makes me sad too.

Whatever comes against you

Comes against me too.

I have been thinking too much about what to give you on your birthday. After all, you are the one who always makes surprises.

This time I want to give you something that you will never forget or time will never take or money will never replace..the last supper !

To the most beautiful woman I’ve ever known, happy birthday! I am excited about today’s big day & I just couldn’t hide it. Thank you for your never-ending love for me. I wouldn’t be this happy now if it is not because of you.

To more annoying days

To discovering more fighting ways

To more Laughed out Nights

To more cupped up lights

To more fighting LIFE together

To more Loving LIFE together

To more serving God together

To Many babies , 2 Daughters & Cookie

Then – Now & Forever

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mama !!

TRULY……i was gonna miss out on this BUT heaven would not have any of it on the second round!” the lovely birthday message read.

Here are photos of his fiancé.

