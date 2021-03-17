Wednesday, 17 March 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike, Michael Gitonga alias Uhunye Wa Umo, has agreed to be admitted into a rehabilitation centre after popular You Tuber, Carolina Carlz, highlighted his story.

Gitonga has been wasting his life in dingy drinking dens around Umoja after his fame diminished.

His friend, Matheri, and wife, Angelica, had pleaded with well-wishers to come to his rescue before alcohol addiction messes his life completely.

Carolina said that Michael will spend the next three months in the rehab trying to fight the addiction.

“Hey, Guys. Just wanted to let you know that after highlighting the story of Uhunye wa Umo, Michael Gitinga, he agreed to go to Rehab center called Serenity. He reported with his wife Angelica and friend Matheri. We hope for the Best,” she posted.

The rehabilitation center has agreed to foot his bills that amount to Ksh 200,000.

Gitonga became an internet sensation last year due to his close resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He got a lot of opportunities after turning into an overnight celebrity but he wasted them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST