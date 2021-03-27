Saturday, March 27, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has listened to the cries of Kenyans and extended the lockdown within 5 counties until tomorrow.

In a statement, the government urged those wishing to travel into or out of Nairobi and the other four-zone counties to do so until tomorrow, Sunday 8 pm.

The other four counties forming part of the zoned area are Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru and Machakos all of which were put under the cessation of movement on Friday, March 26.

The government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna confirmed the extension of the deadline to allow people who may have been locked out of their places of residence following cessation of movement order.

“We understand there are some of us who were locked out of the zoned areas, for one reason or the other.”

“In its wisdom, the government has offered a transition period up to Sunday, 8pm to allow anyone who falls into this category to move in and out of the five counties.”

“We are also aware there are students studying in other counties and want to travel back home since physical learning has been suspended, they can also take advantage of this period,” he explained.

