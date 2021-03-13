Saturday, March 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has publicly declared his wish to be buried immediately after death in a funeral service devoid of pomp and colour.

In a candid interview, Captain (Rtd) Kung’u, who is the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, said he is incensed by the commercialization of death by society in recent times.

“Burial ceremonies have been turned into cash cow ventures, show of might and glorification of death itself, the dead should be buried as fast as possible,” said Captain Kung’u.

He said politicians are hijacking burial ceremonies for political mileage while some of those close to the deceased are using the opportunity to mint money.

“Why should you bury someone in a casket worth Sh 100,000 and he died due to lack of medication of lesser amount?” posed Kung’u.

To lead by the example, Captain Kung’u outlined his wish once he departs from the face of the earth.

“If I die today in the morning, I should be buried by 2.00 pm.”

“At my backyard in Kiambu there is a coffin maker who should be contracted to make a simple coffin to transport my body to my resting place in Icaweri Village, Gatundu South,” he said.

He said politics should not be entertained during his burial.

Captain Kung’u contrasted the burial of the late former Minister Simeon Nyachae and the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“We should emulate the Muslim burial rite. It’s effective and less costly and is decent enough,” he said.

At the same time, Kung’u said his body should not be taken to a mortuary or cremated.

“My body should not be preserved in a cold room or be cremated because of fear of fire,” said the Ex-Kenya Defense Force Captain.

With some of his children, close family and relatives abroad, Captain Kung’u said his body should not be preserved in bid to allow them to jet back home.

“No one should be waiting to reach home for my burial, if it is my son who is abroad, he should take his town and when he will be back home, he will be directed to my grave and place a wreath,” added Captain Kung’u.

The Kenyan DAILY POST