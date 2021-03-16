Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s doppelganger, Michael Gitonga, has been accused of wasting his fortunes by a close friend.

Michael, popularly known as ‘Uhunye Wa Umoja’, came into the limelight last year due to his close resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He then disappeared from the limelight only to emerge a few days ago, accusing corporates of misusing him.

He narrated how he was kicked out of a lavish house that he was gifted in the leafy suburbs, forcing him to go back to Eastlands.

But according to a close friend, Michael Gitonga wasted his fortunes after he became an overnight celebrity.

According to the friend who is identified as Joe, Michael moved into the new house that he was gifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family with another woman and dumped his wife.

He lived big and turned into an alcoholic besides avoiding his old friends.

The friend confirmed that one of the famous car yards in Nairobi gifted him a car with a logbook and he still has it but it’s in a bad condition due to frequent accidents caused by drunk driving.

Joe claims that Michael needs to go to rehab since he has become an alcoholic after his fortunes dwindled.

He spends most of his time in dingy joints in Eastlands consuming cheap liquor.

Michael recently begged well-wishers to give him a job.

Here’s a video of Michael’s close friend, Joe, narrating how he wasted his fortunes.

