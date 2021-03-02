Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany is no longer the deputy secretary-general of the ruling Jubilee Party after he was ousted from his position by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies.

He was replaced by his Cherangany counterpart, Joshua Kutuny.

In a statement, Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, confirmed that the ouster was done in exercise of the party’s mandate as provided for under Article 7 (2) of the Jubilee party constitution

The reports come just days after Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, stated that the ruling party would hold a national management committee meeting and effectively kick out the legislator from the position.

Murathe accused the Soy MP of showing obvious allegiance to the Tanga Tanga brigade primarily by campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in various by-elections.

However, Kositany disputed Murathe’s claims faulting the Vice Chairman for campaigning for an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate in the Kibra by-election.

The removal of Kositany is the latest development in the purge within the ruling party where Uhuru is getting rid of people allied to his Deputy, William Ruto.

Murathe had initially sounded a warning to errant party members, stating that their disloyalty would cost them.

Caleb Kositany now joins a long list of politicians who have had to pay dearly because of their association with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST