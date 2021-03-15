Monday, March 15, 2021 – The International Court of Justice has denied Kenya’s request to address it before the start of the maritime border case with Somalia.

This is after it pulled out of the case citing biasness on the part of the court.

On March 11, Kenya had requested the court to grant it 30 minutes to address the judges on why it will not participate in the case, but as things have turned out, it will not be getting that opportunity to set the record straight.

Yesterday, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry had said it will issue a statement on Kenya’s stand on the maritime dispute with Somalia that is before the ICJ as well as expose the bias in the court.

Kenya’s latest stand that it will not participate in the hearing today came after a week-long meeting held between government agencies and lawyers and the biggest concern was ICJ’s decision to hear the case despite protests on the impartiality of judges and the effects of Covid-19 on the preparation of the case.

According to the ministry official, the government was still weighing the ramifications of failing to appear as it had already taken a position that the ICJ was partial and it will only be ratifying Somalia’s claim to the contested area.

He asserted that nothing or anyone will alter Kenya’s maritime boundary, an indicator that the government may ignore ICJ’s decision and root for other options to defend herself.

