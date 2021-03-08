Monday, March 8, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, has urged Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, not to allow police officers to be used by politicians to settle political scores.

Speaking on Monday in Embakasi West at a political rally graced by Deputy President William Ruto, the outspoken Tanga Tanga legislator warned Mutyambai that he would be betrayed by top government officials should the International Criminal Court (ICC) start investigating alleged police abuse.

Ichung’wa further said Mutyambai was issuing illegal orders to the junior police officers to harass politicians allied to Ruto.

Ichung’wa said if police continue to abuse Tanga Tanga lawmakers he will write to ICC to investigate the abuse and Mutyambai will carry the cross alone.

“Mutyambai should know that he will be betrayed by the people in government whose orders he is executing, we are serious when we say we are going to the ICC. The police officers are being misused to harass us because we are allies of the deputy president. When the ICC comes for him, those who are giving him the illegal orders will run away from him. Let him be careful because he has been warned,” Ichungw’a stated.

