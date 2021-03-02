Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Ousted Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee party secretary-general, Raphael Tuju, and vice-chairman, David Murathe, of running the ruling party like a village kiosk.

Speaking on Monday after he was removed as party Deputy Secretary-General, Kositany said the Jubilee Party top brass led by Uhuru are opposed to divergent views and they only love politicians who tell them lies.

Kositany, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he was sacked for telling Uhuru the truth and said he will not appeal the decision.

“It was a matter of when not if, I just wonder what took them so long?” he posed.

“Part of the jubilee leadership is allergic to the truth, but I will keep speaking my mind.”

Last week, Murathe warned Kositany that he will be sacked when Jubilee top brass met on Monday.

“I am putting Kositany on notice that when NMC meets on Monday, we will remove you from the party,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST