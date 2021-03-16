Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has was spotted in the city driving a brand new Range Rover 2020 without a mask as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Uhuru was seen driving the fuel guzzler after inspecting the Green Park Terminus at Old Railways Club in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He waved at a nearby crowd and left.

The cost of Range Rover 2020 is approximately 20 million and the Son of Jomo may have customized it for his own specifications and the price may be high.

Here is a photo of Uhuru driving the monster machine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.