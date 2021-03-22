Monday, March 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is among African leaders who are attending the late John Pombe Magufuli’s state funeral in Tanzania.

According to video footage, Uhuru could be seen arriving at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania, where the body of the late president was received by thousands who broke down in tears.

Armed with his facemask, Uhuru went straight to sign a condolence book before he was ushered to his seat.

Kenyans are now concerned with Uhuru’s health considering the high Covid-19 infection rate in Tanzania that was brought about by the laxity of then-president Magufuli to enforce Covid-19 protocols.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Félix Tshisekedi, Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) among others also arrived in Tanzania for the memorial of President Magufuli who died last week.

Government spokesman Hassan Abbas told the journalist that other expected leaders will come from Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana.

The burial for the late president is scheduled to take place on March 26, 2021 in his native home in Chato District in Geita region.

Watch Video

