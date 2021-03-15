Monday, March 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has had enough of Deputy President William Ruto and is now contemplating sacking him as his deputy.

This was revealed by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, who hinted that Ruto’s ouster is imminent.

This comes after Ruto led a successful campaign in the London Ward by-election that saw UDA candidate trounce Jubilee’s in the Nakuru mini poll.

According to Tuju, Ruto crossed the line going against his party and therefore he must go.

He accused the DP of openly defying his boss, Uhuru, as well as promoting the agendas of another political party, UDA, which goes against the principles of the Political Parties Act.

“I have always tried to avoid discussing the position of deputy party leader.”

“As Secretary-General, I should not be adding fuel to the fire.”

“I should be trying to extinguish the fire.”

“But anybody who feels they cannot continue subscribing to the Jubilee agenda resign or be fired and seek a fresh mandate,” Tuju stated.

