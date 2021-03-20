Saturday, March 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid his last respects to the fallen Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who passed away on Wednesday.

In a very special way, Uhuru visited the High Commission of Tanzania in Nairobi, which is technically Tanzanian land, from where he paid his respects.

He was accompanied by top government officials among them; Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu among others.

During the visit, Kenyatta expressed his condolences to Tanzania for the loss of a legendary leader.

His host, Tanzanian High Commissioner Stephen Simba Wachale, thanked Kenya for the support they have accorded them since the death of President Magufuli.

“Thank you for showing support to Tanzanians and the East African Community at large.”

“You have proven that the historic unity between Kenya and Tanzania still stands strong,” Wachale told President Kenyatta.

The late president John Pombe Magufuli will be buried on March 26th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST