Thursday, March 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania, Janet Magufuli, after the death of President John Magufuli.

At the same time, he announced a 7-day mourning period in Kenya during which all Kenyan flags will fly half-mast beginning today in all public buildings and spaces throughout the country in honour of the fallen hero.

As the Chair of the East African Community, Uhuru also ordered EAC flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the region.

He noted that the world has lost an illustrious leader whose passion propelled Tanzania forward.

“On the continental stage, Magufuli was a champion of Pan-Africanism,” said Uhuru describing him as an ally and friend.

“I remember the many times we met to discuss development for our countries.”

“He visited Kenya and launched the Southern By-pass.”

“Personally, he respected me after insisting he wanted to visit my mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.”

“He invited me to visit him in Chatu and I got the opportunity to meet his mother.”

“We spent the night at the home,” added Uhuru

The president further promised to work closely with the incoming President Suluhu Hassan, Magufuli’s deputy.

Magufuli passed on at the age of 61 on the night of Wednesday, March 17.

His death was announced by Tanzanian Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu after weeks of speculation about his whereabouts.

He had been last seen in public on February 27, 2021.

