Friday, March 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has exhibited hypocrisy of the highest order after he ordered members of his Cabinet and senior staff in his executive office to take the jabs as a way of encouraging public uptake even as he himself has refused to take the jab.

He told his officials to lead by example and get the Covid-19 vaccination jab to ramp up the rollout of the national vaccination program.

State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita subsequently received the jab today under the guidance of the Ministry of Health vaccination team.

Ministry of Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina and her Public Service counterpart Margaret Kobia have also conformed to the President’s call and received the jab.

Defence CS Monica Juma also took the jab.

Cabinet Secretaries and executive staff are now expected to follow suit and receive the vaccine even though both Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto are yet to go through the process.

“I will, of course, take the jab when my doctors say so, and at my own wish, and not under pressure from anybody,” Uhuru declared.

On the other hand, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on March 13, explained that he had not taken the vaccine because he did not want Kenyans to accuse him of queue jumping, adding that he would patiently wait for his turn.

“I will not take the vaccine until it gets to my turn on the priority list. If I take it before I will be accused of rushing, if I do not take it, I will be accused of not leading by example,” the CS said.

Yesterday, Ruto laughed off a comment on why he was yet to take up the Covid-19 jab – but encouraged other Kenyans to do so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST