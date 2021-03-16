Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Newly appointed Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, has revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta is ready and willing to forgive Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who have been abusing him from right, left, and center.

Speaking during an interview, Kutuny stated that Uhuru is more than ready to welcome back Jubilee rebels for the sake of his party.

He noted Uhuru has given him his blessings to reach out to Ruto and other rebels in a bid to seek a truce.

According to him, he had already started reaching out to Tanga Tanga leaders, and he had received a good reception.

“In my new party position, I want to reach out to Tanga Tanga MPs, to understand their issues and why they have decided to defy the party.”

“I have already started engaging them, the reception is good.”

“The reception is very good from the party leader about the divergent opinions that we are collecting from our colleagues and we are going to reduce the fights, you will see very soon.”

“We are going to close the gaps and pass this to the party leader so he can create room for engagement,” Kutuny revealed during an interview on TV.

If Kutuny’s sentiments are to be believed, then former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in big trouble because he was banking on the Jubilee disintegration for his 2022 State House bid.

The Jubilee Party split into two factions after the famous March 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

The Kieleweke camp is composed of those legislators supporting the handshake, while the Tanga Tanga camp has leaders championing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

