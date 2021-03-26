Friday, March 26, 2021 – A bruising battle is looming in the upcoming Bonchari by-elections in Kisii County pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Uhuru’s Jubilee Party has settled on Zebedeo Opore with ODM’s Pavel Oimeke and UDA’s Teresa Bitutu, who is the widow of former MP the late John Oroo Oyioka.

According to sources, Uhuru has decided to square it out with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, in order to put him in his place as opposed to before where Jubilee and ODM have bolted from the by-elections in favour of one another like in Msambweni and Kiamokama.

Reports indicate that the move is a scheme by President Kenyatta power brokers to clip Raila’s wings and reduce his influence in his strongholds ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The move has since raised the stakes in the race with the ODM brigade reportedly marshaling their all to clinch the title and stamp authority in their stronghold.

“We are aware of a wider plot to keep Raila close to his turf only.”

“They want to make Raila look like a Luo elder,” a senior ODM official seeking anonymity said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST