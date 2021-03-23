Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the ruling Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru, saying his death is a big blow to the country which he served with distinction for many years as an administrator.

Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at Karen hospital.

In his condolence message, Uhuru described the late Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to become a top public administrator,” Uhuru said

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” Uhuru added.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned James Waweru as a dedicated member and champion of the Jubilee Party.

“We have lost a champion of Jubilee Party and its development blueprint. James Waweru was an illustrious leader who served the party as its Executive Director with distinction,” he said.

