Thursday March 11, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed claims that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is being used by the Jubilee Government to pass the BBI bill.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Junet, who doubles up as the BBI secretariat co-chair, said the proposed draft was a property of ODM and they were fully in charge of all the processes involved.

He noted that the Raila Odinga-led party was determined to push the BBI bill through the remaining processes and ensure it is signed into law and implemented.

“BBI belongs to us as ODM, it is our document. So who is using us? Maybe it is us who are using other people, it’s our document, I can tell you authoritatively,” said Junet.

Junet’s remarks came barely days after the Opposition outfit alleged that there is a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to betray Raila and the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST