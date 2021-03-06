Saturday March 6, 2021 – After humiliating defeat in almost all the by-elections except for London Ward, Deputy President William Ruto has hit the ground running.

Ruto was on the road mobilising the hustlers in Meru County, promising to push the common mwanachi’s agenda by providing money to support businesses.

“We will allocate government funds to push the farmer’s agenda starting next year to ensure every farmer, mama mboga and boda boda rider are catered for, every year,” said Ruto.

The DP also went ahead to say that his leadership, together with that of President Kenyatta, had brought major developments, and would therefore not lack funds to support hustlers.

“What’s wrong with supporting hustlers?”

“The government allocates funds to large government corporations, why shouldn’t we do the same for the hustlers?”

“We will change the economy of Kenya by allocating funds to small businesses so that we get rid of poverty,” he emphasized.

Ruto further added that his government had built railways, roads and distributed electricity to more than three million homes.

“I know what I’m saying, my friends.”

“I am not crazy.”

“I am not stupid.”

“I am not drunk, I know what I’m saying,” he said, as the charged crowd in Maua town, Meru County, responded with shouts.

He had earlier on officially opened the renovated Kirigara Primary School classrooms and the Kirigara Mixed Secondary School Laboratory Complex in Central Imenti.

He also launched a Multipurpose Hall and Library at the Kilalai Secondary School in Igembe South.

The DP was accompanied by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi.

