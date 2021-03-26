Friday, March 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru counties effective midnight.

In his state of the nation address on Friday, Uhuru said he has locked the five counties due to a surge in coronavirus cases over the last two months.

“Curfew in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru counties to start at 8 pm to 4 am effective midnight,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said Kenya’s Covid positivity rate has jumped tenfold from 2.6% in January to 22% in March.

“This means that if you test 100 people, 20 will test positive. Worse in Nairobi, where six out of ten test positive.

“Nairobi County accounts for nearly 60% of all recorded cases. This means that out of 5 people, 3 are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 disease,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said the third wave is expected to peak in the next 30 days.

