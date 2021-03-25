Thursday, March 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to adjust the curfew hours from the current 10 p.m. to 9 p.m in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) advised the government to take additional measures to mitigate the spike in infections.

“On curfew and lockdown, we recommend the countrywide curfew to start at 9 p.m. till 4 a.m. for the next three weeks.

“Companies operating night shifts, night deliveries, and other essential services should be exempted,” stated KEPSA.

To slow down community spread, KEPSA also urged the government to restrict all social gatherings including in homes for the next three weeks which included the upcoming celebrations to mark Idd and Easter holidays.

“Limit number of people attending funerals to below 15, reduction in numbers of people attending the physical meeting as well as policing the borders to minimize cross border spread,” the alliance urged.

The Head of State had earlier capped the attendance of all ceremonies to 100 people.

The private sector also voiced its support for the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“We must intensify this campaign to ensure all Kenyans who want to be vaccinated are vaccinated by July 31, 2021,” KEPSA added.

In addition, KEPSA called on the government to increase the number of ventilators and field hospitals to boost the capacity of health facilities in the country.

Kenya is currently on the third wave of the pandemic which has seen a surge in the Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 16%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST