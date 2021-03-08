Monday, March 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be losing sleep over the upcoming Juja parliamentary by-election, where United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will battle it out with Jubilee Party.

Last week the fast-growing party associated with Deputy President William Ruto announced that it will field a candidate to succeed late Juja MP, Francis Waititu alias Wakapee.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his side, wants the Jubilee Party, which has lost a lot of ground in the Mt Kenya region, to field a candidate to battle out with Ruto’s candidate.

Since UDA has a cult following in Juja, President Uhuru Kenyatta sought the help of former Juja MP, William Kabogo, to help him maneuver in the cosmopolitan constituency.

On Sunday, Uhuru and Kabogo were spotted at Kabogo’s Iguta Paradise Homes along Kiambu Road.

Sources said Uhuru is begging Kabogo for support since he knows Juja geopolitics, especially areas of Gachororo where most of Juja residents reside.

“Yes, the President wants to embarrass Ruto since Juja is his bedroom. Kabogo will assist him a lot,” said a State House aide who was aware of the meeting between the two.

